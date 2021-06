In this segment, the hosts and expert panel discuss Naperville’s current affordable housing struggle. Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin are joined by Robert Bruegmann a Professor of Art History and Urban Planning at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the author of Sprawl: A Compact History, Judith Brodhead who served on and chaired the Naperville Plan Commission during a period of rapid growth in Naperville before serving on the City Council for twelve years. She is also an English Professor and Coordinator of Cultural Events at North Central College and taught a seminar titled “Chicago and Suburban Housing” for many years as part of the Chicago Area Studies program. Also joining Robert and Judith in this segment are Mike Ryder, one of the founders of the DuPage Housing Alliance and St. Thomas the Apostle Outreach & Social Justice Office, and Kevin M. Gallaher, Attorney at Winick & Gallaher and former Naperville Councilman.