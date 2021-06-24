Rantz: Middle schoolers get flyer, says they can get abortions, Plan B without asking parents
A teacher in Tacoma distributed a flyer to 8th graders covering abortion, birth control, consent laws, condoms, and more. Students at Stewart Middle School received the flyer as part of their science class. It covers a wide variety of topics around sex. Arguably the most controversial messages informed the students they can get abortions and birth control no matter their age and without asking for their parent’s consent.mynorthwest.com