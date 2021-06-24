Cancel
Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and More Stars Rally for Britney Spears After Conservatorship Court Hearing

By Sharareh Drury
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Timberlake wrote on Wednesday evening, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time." Following Britney Spears pleading that her longstanding conservatorship come to an end, the singer received support from Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and other celebrities. Spears addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
