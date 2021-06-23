Committed to Hemp, part one: New Holland Ag, National Hemp Association, IND HEMP

This is part one of a two-part series. In part one, we talk to Jon Hundley and Brad Wenger from New Holland Agriculture, Erica Stark from the National Hemp Association, and Ken Elliot from IND HEMP. These three organizations have sponsored Lancaster Farming’s National Hemp Tour. Eric Hurlock is taking the show on the road this summer, reporting from various stops along the industrial hemp value chain, focusing on fiber and grain hemp operations.