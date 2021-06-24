Imagineer Zach Riddley Gives Closer Look at New World Celebration Pavement

During the 2019 D23 Expo, Bob Chapek and Zach Riddley announced several big projects coming to EPCOT — In fact, Guests can look forward to a complete EPCOT overhaul. One of the big changes happening at EPCOT is the debut of three brand new lands, replacing what is now known as Future World. The purpose of these three new lands is so that all of EPCOT will be a unity of four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world. World Showcase, which has already been a part of this park, will be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery.