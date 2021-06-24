Imagineer Zach Riddley Gives Closer Look at New World Celebration Pavement
We’ve been tracking the ongoing pavement replacement across EPCOT, and now, Imagineer Zach Riddley has given a closer look at the pavement and selection process. “Continuing to look at the inspiration and design details of EPCOT, today I’m sharing a story about paving. It’s a surface you don’t often pay direct attention to, but the color and texture of the ground under your feet are a primary surface for storytelling. Cobblestones, brick, curbing, scored concrete, patterned terrazzo (like the new flooring coming to Club Cool and Creations Shop that I’ve shared previously) all work to immerse you in a believable place,” said Riddley in an Instagram post.wdwnt.com