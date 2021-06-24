Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM PDT At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms between Desert Center and Blythe, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Midland. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 122 and 146.