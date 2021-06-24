Flood Advisory issued for Berrien, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berrien; Cook The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Berrien County in south central Georgia Central Cook County in south central Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 933 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nashville, Adel, Cottle, Berrien Co A/P, Massee, Allenville, Weber, Laconte, Barneyville and Wagon Wheel. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.