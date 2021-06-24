Cancel
Imperial County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PAZ NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MST/715 PM PDT/ At 633 PM MST/633 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ripley, or 35 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Blythe, Blythe Airport, Palo Verde, Ripley, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 5. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156. CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12.

alerts.weather.gov
