CC Sabathia recalls in book how alcohol led to waking up naked at Jay-Z party, Cliff Lee fight

Los Angeles, CA – Queen Latifah was on deck at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 27) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 30 years, Latifah has represented strength, unity and Hip Hop culture at its essence, beginning with the Flavor Unit and solo albums such as 1989’s All Hail The Queen and the 1993 classic Black Reign. As an actress, she now has one of the biggest shows on television, the FOX drama The Equalizer, a role originally played by Denzel Washington in the films Equalizer and Equalizer 2.