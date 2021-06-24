The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Apollo Moon landing… Pink Floyd at the Berlin Wall… any number of royal weddings…there are certain moments in history that you simply have to participate in as a collective society; that you have to watch live in front of your television, lest history move on without you. For Bravo truthers, Erika finally giving any morsel of specificity about unexpectedly filing for divorce from Tom Girardi - whose assets would be frozen not one month later due to legal entanglements - is one of those moments.