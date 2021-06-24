Cancel
The Apollo Moon landing… Pink Floyd at the Berlin Wall… any number of royal weddings…there are certain moments in history that you simply have to participate in as a collective society; that you have to watch live in front of your television, lest history move on without you. For Bravo truthers, Erika finally giving any morsel of specificity about unexpectedly filing for divorce from Tom Girardi - whose assets would be frozen not one month later due to legal entanglements - is one of those moments.

ew.com
Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.
Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
Reality Tea

Dana Wilkey Says Lisa Vanderpump “Was The Coldest” Cast Member On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Dana Wilkey is back, along with her $25,000 sunglasses. This blast from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills past was a Friend of the Housewives on Season 2. She popped up in July of 2020 and alleged that Vanderpump Rules star Randall Emmett, Lala Kent’s fiancé, owed her money. Randall owes someone money? I am […] The post Dana Wilkey Says Lisa Vanderpump “Was The Coldest” Cast Member On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations

The time finally came during this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Erika Jayne to do some talking about her divorce. And in true Erika fashion, she was vague and shady about the whole thing. Erika told a story of feeling alone and sad in her house so she decided to pack […] The post Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea.
GQMagazine

Living the Rhude Life in Beverly Hills

Early in The Godfather, the movie producer Jack Woltz wakes up next to the bloody head of his prize racehorse. It’s an intimidation tactic—Woltz is being punished for his refusal to cast Vito Corleone’s godson in his movie—but it’s also a shot across the bow: a sign that the usual way of doing business, by the usual people, maintaining the usual barriers to entry, will no longer suffice.
CinemaBlend

Lisa Vanderpump Shares Thoughts On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Stars Staying Quiet About Erika Jayne’s Legal Troubles

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne is facing a rough season on the Bravo show and in real life. Her husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds meant for clients in the currently ongoing class-action lawsuit and Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November, but she has still been implicated in his alleged crimes. To add some salt to the wound, her former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, is seemingly weighing in on the speculation that the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are keeping quiet about Erika Jayne's potential role in all the legal drama.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If 2021 has brought us anything, it’s plenty of drama in the Real Housewives universe. Jen Shah’s arrest. Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal issues. Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s firing. Kathy Hilton. The return of Heather Dubrow. And, arguably the most exciting development, is a Real Housewives All-Stars vacation spinoff with ladies from several cities […] The post Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Regrets Bringing Sutton Stracke Into Her Struggles With An Eating Disorder

A few episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on a trip to Lake Tahoe where conflict was high and Erika Jayne sat around and pretended like everything was normal. Most people are watching this season because the spotlight is on Erika, but it’s a harsh spotlight aimed at widows and orphans instead of […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Regrets Bringing Sutton Stracke Into Her Struggles With An Eating Disorder appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Most Hesitant To Meet Erika Jayne When She Joined Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

No one would fault at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie for being apprehensive about joining the group.  These ladies are a strong bunch of personalities and their reputations for drama and conflict is well documented.  Even if you don’t watch the show, there’s enough tabloid fodder on each and every RHOBH cast mate to […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Most Hesitant To Meet Erika Jayne When She Joined Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.