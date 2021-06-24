US Drought Monitor shows much of West in extreme or extraordinary drought
According to USDA, the recent heat wave in the West has ended in most areas. However, above-normal temperatures linger in the Northwest, where drought-stressed dryland crops continue to suffer. Showers and thunderstorms have developed in a few areas, most notably in the drought-stricken Southwest. However, some of the thunderstorms are producing lightning without the benefit of rainfall, enhancing the threat of wildfire ignition.www.thepoultrysite.com