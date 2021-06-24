Cancel
Environment

US Drought Monitor shows much of West in extreme or extraordinary drought

The Poultry Site
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to USDA, the recent heat wave in the West has ended in most areas. However, above-normal temperatures linger in the Northwest, where drought-stressed dryland crops continue to suffer. Showers and thunderstorms have developed in a few areas, most notably in the drought-stricken Southwest. However, some of the thunderstorms are producing lightning without the benefit of rainfall, enhancing the threat of wildfire ignition.

Environmentspglobal.com

Dry weather spells trouble for US spring wheat crop; damage concerns emerge

US experiencing worst drought conditions in at least 20 years. Persistent dryness and drought-like conditions in most parts of the US are likely to hit the country's spring wheat crop, raising concerns over quality and harvest prospects. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Environmentdtnpf.com

Drier Pattern Returning to Corn Belt

Heavy, flooding rains were noted from West Texas through Lower Michigan over the past week. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches have been common along a wide zone as a frontal boundary has stalled in the area since June 26. Embedded in that zone have been much higher amounts with double-digit rainfall amounts for portions of Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, northern Missouri and central Illinois. The rains have put some delays into the winter wheat harvest for sure.
Minnesota StateNew Haven Register

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — June’s dry weather has impacted Minnesota’s pastures, and may soon force cattle farmer to make tough decisions before they run out of grass. Cattle veterinarian and University of Minnesota extension educator Joe Armstrong said those decisions include possibly weaning calves early to lower the amount of energy cows need, or selling cattle early to reduce the size of the herd, the Star Tribune reported.
Minnesota StateRegister Citizen

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

Minnesota Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

Environmentsouthernminn.com

How is the hot weather affecting plant diseases?

You don’t have to be a climatologist to know that this gardening season has been a wild weather ride. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center recently released weather outlooks for July onward. Their models suggest Minnesota will continue to have a warmer than normal summer. While looking at the...
Minnesota Stateknuj.net

Weekend Rain Eases Dry Conditions In SW MN; Drought Still Expected

Rain over the weekend is helping ease dry conditions in areas south of the Twin Cities. Redwood Falls received nearly six-tenths of an inch of rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service says North Mankato got the most rain in southwestern Minnesota, at over four-and-a-quarter inches. More rain is likely in the early part of this week, with chances declining as the week wears on. That said, Minnesota authorities are bracing for an extended wildfire season, saying the typical summer reprieve is looking more and more unlikely. But more than half of the state is experiencing drought conditions and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects dry weather to continue through the summer. More wildfires had already broken out across the state by mid-June than in all of last year. The state typically has fewer than 1,200 wildfires a year, burning roughly 39 square miles. More than 1,425 fires have burned nearly 55,000 square miles of forest and grassland.