Texas State

Tops in Texas: Welcome to the Summer of Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

By Buddy Logan
Radio Texas LIVE!
Radio Texas LIVE!
 6 days ago
It's like they shot to No. 1 and decided they just kinda decided that they like it up there, and won't be leaving. This week as Randy & Wade continue their dominance over Texas radio, and have managed to remain firmly entrenched at No. 1 spot. Meanwhile neither Casey Donahew nor Curtis Grimes are conceding any ground either.

Radio Texas LIVE!

Radio Texas LIVE!

Tyler, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://radiotexaslive.com/
