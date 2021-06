The Lorain Wimodaughsis Club celebrated the sun setting on 125 years of the local organization as its members gathered for a final high tea June 15. Meeting on the second floor of the Carnegie Center, 329 W. 10th St. in Lorain, 17 of the club’s 28 active members drank tea, ate scones and other tea sandwiches while conversing with each other and reflecting on what the club has meant to them over the years.