NREP has plans to invest €500 million in Poland by year-end. “Poland is sometimes described as Europe’s tiger economy, with low unemployment and rising wages. However, real estate quality and supply is generally lagging the impressive growth rates, and we see an opportunity to bring NREP’s approach and create value for all stakeholders,” said Claus Mathisen, CEO of NREP. “Our northern European pipeline holds an attractive set of opportunities within residential and logistics, and most of these are located in Poland. I expect that we will have acquired assets worth up to €500 million [$596 million] and have 8-10 employees in Poland before year-end.”