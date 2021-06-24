NFU recommends steps to strengthen resilience in food supply chain

Soil health is one of the seven Better Cotton Principles and Criteria, which lay out the global definition of Better Cotton. While soil is one of the fundamental assets for any farmer, poor soil management can lead to poor yields, depletion of soils, wind erosion, surface runoff, land degradation, and climate change. A better understanding and use of the soil can lead to a significant increase in the quality and quantity of yields and large cost reductions in fertilisers, pesticides and labour, while there is also the potential for healthy soil to act as a carbon sink, mitigating against climate change. Sustainable soil management has the ability to create numerous positive outcomes for both the environment and farming communities.