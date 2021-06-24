Another Rochester Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Texas man, described by authorities as homeless in Rochester, was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal a dump truck. Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns says the incident occurred during the noon hour on Friday at a property located near the Zumbro Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park, where a man noticed a lawn tractor had been moved and was inspecting some damage to the machinery when he noticed a dump truck parked nearby was moving. The 58-year-old property owner told deputies he got on his ATV and was able to stop the dump truck and speak with the man in the driver's seat.