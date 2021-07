One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen is highlighting Maki Zenin's recent brutal transformation in the manga! Gege Akutami announced that the official manga run of the series will be going on hiatus for a while as the creator focuses on his health, and fans (while understanding) have been a bit bummed in this as this is following a huge string of chapters featuring some of Maki's best moments in the series to date. It seems her defeat during the Shibuya Incident was really only the beginning as she began to change much more heading into the series' next big arc.