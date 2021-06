It’s time we hold local officials accountable and apply as much pressure as we can to encourage them to take the right steps for our community. Unfortunately, it appears that local officials will continue to avoid the most effective and easiest solutions to our housing problems: restricting short-term rentals. We’ve seen the data, read the studies and heard what the experts had to say. Short-term rentals are the biggest driver behind our housing issues, and we cannot build out of this problem.