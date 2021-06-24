Happenings in Wellesley

UU Wellesley Hills Black Lives Matter Vigil: 6 p.m. July 6, 309 Washington St. For information: info@wellesleyhills.org. UU Wellesley Hills will hold its monthly, 15-minute, silent, Black Lives Matter Vigil in front of the church. We invite you to stand with us to honor Black lives harmed and lost, those victims of racial violence and injustice, known and unknown. During the months of July, August and September the Vigils will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.