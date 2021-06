My stylist found my first gray hair when I was 16, and by my 20s, I’d developed a shock of gray near my right temple. That was the beginning of what would become an exhausting, decades-long coloring routine, doing my best to nail the right hair color so no one would know my secret. Although I had no doubt what had caused my gray hair—my dad was completely silver by 30—I was, after all, a young professional and felt too young to be going gray.