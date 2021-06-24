House Republicans Launch Conservative Climate Caucus

Thanks to David Crane for a great response (May 1) to Gary Adkisson, Bismarck Tribune publisher’s editorial (April 23) that criticized Sen. Kevin Cramer for referring to the Green New Deal as a “pipe dream.” The Green New Deal is far worse than a “pipe dream”; it’s the greatest hoax/nightmare ever perpetrated. There is no scientific evidence that manmade carbon dioxide causes the temperature to rise or increases the severity of weather events. Former President Obama’s Chief Scientist in the Energy Department, Steven Koonin admitted in his book, Unsettled that mankind’s CO2 emissions will have no significant impact on severe weather events and the world’s temperature. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s projections are based entirely on models that have to be forced to reach their dire predictions.