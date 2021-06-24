Cancel
Rockies’ starter German Marquez dominates in rare road victory at Mariners

By Kyle Fredrickson
Fort Morgan Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockies must lift their road curse for any hope to salvage a season spiraling toward 100 losses. On Wednesday afternoon, in a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, they discovered a newfound visitors’ mojo. Starting pitcher German Marquez retired 17 consecutive Mariners — 5 2/3 perfect...

www.fortmorgantimes.com
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
