Rockies’ starter German Marquez dominates in rare road victory at Mariners

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won each of their last six games at Coors Field, and look for a seventh straight in today's series opener with the Colorado Rockies. Despite this trend, the Rockies are -123 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Coors Field has provided a much needed respite for the Rockies given how poorly they have played on the road. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road, but are 25-16 at home this year, including a 10-3 record as home favorites. The Pirates are 6-3 in their last nine games, and look to build off the momentum of their last road series against the Cardinals where they won three of four games. Today's pitching matchup is a battle of lefties, as Pittsburgh's Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.82) against Colorado's Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.76). The under has cashed in the last four meetings between these teams.