Fireworks Are on Sale

Fireworks are now on sale legally in Central Oregon, and local law enforcement is working hard to keep us all safe during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Captain Paul Garrison with the patrol division for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the worst thing you can do is alter your fireworks - he says one spark can touch off a major wildfire. If you’d like to stay abreast of wildfires in Deschutes County, you can sign up for 911 alerts through the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office website.