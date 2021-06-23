Police searching for man who robbed 2 women, sexually assaulted 1 in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police are searching for the man who attacked two women early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Foundry and Strong streets in downtown Athens around 2 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a woman told them that a man approached them with a gun and stole “various items” from the victims. The man then led one of the women to a secluded area at gun point and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators are asking for people who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about it to contact the police at 762-400-7073. Tips can also be given via the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

Athens-Clarke County police also listed out tips for people to be safe while out in the community:

When possible, use rideshares to travel to and from your destination(s). If using rideshares is not feasible, travel in groups, utilizing highly populated and well-lit areas. If you observe suspicious activity always call 911.

