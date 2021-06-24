Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac County, WI

6-24-21 state budget-envision greater fdl

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Envision Greater Fond du Lac says a state budget approved by the legislature’s Jt. Finance committee includes items that will benefit Fond du Lac County business and industry. Sadie Parafiniuk says one provision in the budget is ending a tax Wisconsin businesses pay on property. Parafiniuk says it’s particularily burdensome for businesses in the hospitality industry, for example, who hire an auditor to count inventory. Parafiniuk says affordable housing is needed in Fond du Lac County and says Envision also supports a housing tax credit that’s included in the budget. Parafiniuk says Envision also supports increased funding to expand Broadband access.

www.radioplusinfo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Envision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...