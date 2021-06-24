6-24-21 state budget-envision greater fdl

The president of Envision Greater Fond du Lac says a state budget approved by the legislature’s Jt. Finance committee includes items that will benefit Fond du Lac County business and industry. Sadie Parafiniuk says one provision in the budget is ending a tax Wisconsin businesses pay on property. Parafiniuk says it’s particularily burdensome for businesses in the hospitality industry, for example, who hire an auditor to count inventory. Parafiniuk says affordable housing is needed in Fond du Lac County and says Envision also supports a housing tax credit that’s included in the budget. Parafiniuk says Envision also supports increased funding to expand Broadband access.