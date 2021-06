There’s no other luxury that gives comfort to the backcountry than being able to sip on a cup of freshly made coffee in the morning. For too long outdoorsmen were resigned to sadly pouring hot water into freeze-dried ground coffee crystals of dubious origin while off the grid. But now, with advances in brewing tech and lightweight, robust materials, you don’t have to be shruggingly satisfied with a weak cup of joe. You can easily prepare your morning mug of joe around the campfire with the same reverence of coffee at home using top-of-the-line camping coffee makers.