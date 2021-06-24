Cancel
Laconia, NH

Historic Laconia Train Station comes back to life as hub for Rail Bike Adventures

By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW hen it comes back to life on Friday, the historic Laconia Train Station will be the home of Rail Bike Adventures, the newest three-season attraction in the Lakes Region. The trip begins at the 1892 train station and goes west along the shores of Lake Winnisquam in Laconia and Belmont to an area behind the Belknap Mall, where the rail bikes will be spun around on a turntable for their return to Laconia.

