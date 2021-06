High capacity enterprise class SSDs aren’t limited to SATA, unless of course your budget can’t fit the cost of a PCIe 4.0 SSD. The picture might look a wee bit SATA-ish but it does indeed sport a PCIe Gen4 x4 U.2 interface, it is just that the drive has a well endowed heatsink. As the Intel l D7-P5510 is an enterprise drive, high queue depth performance is important and this drive delivers, 200,000 4K random write IOPS and 930,000 random read IOPS at a queue depth of 256. The good news is that the drive is also impressive at low queue depths which is incredibly important for some workloads.