Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Pet Safety Reminders During Heat Wave

By Lori Kelman, KBND News
kbnd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of the extreme heat expected to descend on Central Oregon in the coming days, the Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend wants to remind pet owners that the safest place for your pet is inside a cool house. Dogs and cats cant cool their body temperatures as efficiently as we can. Older, short muzzle, and overweight dogs are more likely to overheat in hot weather. Fans, cooling mats, cooling jackets, wading pools, and a/c can help keep your pet comfortable. And definitely make sure they have plenty of water, and booties to protect them from scorching hot pavement.

kbnd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Reminders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsCNN

House to vote to establish Capitol riot committee

Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee. At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump Organization and CFO to be charged Thursday: WSJ

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.