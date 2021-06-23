Pet Safety Reminders During Heat Wave

In light of the extreme heat expected to descend on Central Oregon in the coming days, the Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend wants to remind pet owners that the safest place for your pet is inside a cool house. Dogs and cats cant cool their body temperatures as efficiently as we can. Older, short muzzle, and overweight dogs are more likely to overheat in hot weather. Fans, cooling mats, cooling jackets, wading pools, and a/c can help keep your pet comfortable. And definitely make sure they have plenty of water, and booties to protect them from scorching hot pavement.