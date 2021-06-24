PHOTO GALLERY: Mineral County Fair

View more in
Mineral County, WV
Howard County, MO|Democrat-Leader
Howard County Fair Royalty
The return of the Howard County Fair meant the crowning of a new Queen, Teen, and Prince and Princess. The contests took place on the evening of Wednesday, June 23. Crowned the 2021 Howard County …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Dunkirk, NY|Observer
PHOTO GALLERY: Music on Pier makes return in city
Hundreds of area residents made their way to Memorial Park in Dunkirk for the first Music on the Pier in nearly two years. It was also a perfect evening weatherwise.
Brown County, MN|Journal
Brown County Fair will be back
BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Fair will be back in full swing from Wednesday, August 11, through Sunday, August 15. The cancellation of last’s year fair due to the COVID pandemic has created some confusion, but the Brown County Fair Board of Director gave assurances this year’s fair would be like previous fairs with the full list of traditional events and activities.
Orange County, VA|cbs19news
Orange County Fair returns
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Fair returned on Wednesday after the pandemic forced it to be canceled last year. The four-day event runs through Saturday. It costs $10 to get in. There is a variety of entertainers on the schedule, with several shows being held each...
Seneca County, NY|Posted byFL Radio Group
Seneca County Fair is On For 2021
One local county fair will be making its return this summer. The Seneca County Fair will take place at the Swift Street fairgrounds from July 21st through the 24th. Admission is free. The Fair’s website states the Board of Directors voted late last month to resume the fair this summer,...
Henry County, IL|Star Courier
Oregon State|Posted byPortland Tribune
Marion County Fair slated
Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place July 9-11 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. One of Oregon's oldest fairs is scheduled to return this year. Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. The event returns after its 2020 epidemic-related hiatus.
Mineral County, WV|Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Mineral County fair showcases local meat industry
FORT ASHBY — Supporting a local, thriving community is the norm for Mineral County and the heart of that message will be on full display at the Mineral County Fair at Fort Ashby beginning Tuesday. Walking around the fair, one might notice an assortment of livestock being traded. Local children...
Politics|wsmiradio.com
35th Montgomery County Fair
The 35th Annual Montgomery County Fair will be held Wednesday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 27th at the fairgrounds in Butler. Agricultural events include the sheep show at 9am followed by the goat show at noon on Wednesday. Thursday the beef show is at 9am, and on Friday the swine show starts at 9 am. All Ag events will take place in the 4-H park on the Southwestern part of the fairgrounds. General admission to the fair is $7.00 and includes free parking and carnival rides.
Mineral County, WV|Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Jean Bradshaw is Mineral County Belle
RIDGELEY - Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service, MCCEOS, has selected Jean Bradshaw to serve as a County Belle at the West Virginia Folk Festival to be held at Glenville June 18-20 2021. She will take part in a tea and tour at the home of Ike and Sue Morris,...
Harrison County, OH|Times-Leader
Harrison County Fair underway
CADIZ — The 174th Harrison County Fair is underway with food, amusement rides, animal showings, truck pulls, demolition derby and more. Fair Vice President Rich Eberhart said everything has been great so far at the fair which began Monday. He said attendance has been in line with previous years, with...
Kewaunee County, WI|doorcountydailynews.com
County fairs fast approaching
After a year away, both the Kewaunee County Fair and the Door County Fair are just weeks away. The Kewaunee County Fairgrounds held their first judged event on Thursday with the 4-H Dog Show. The junior fair judging will take place on July 5th, just a few days before the...
Bullitt County, KY|Pioneer News
2021 Bullitt County Fair
The Kentucky Frog Jumping Championship was again part of the 2021 Bullitt County Fair. See inside today’s paper for a variety of fair events and contest winners. On Monday, the winners of various events, including the frog jumping title, will be published. Hop to more photos by Stephen Thomas from...
Woodbury County, IA|siouxlandfamilies.com
Woodbury County Fair
The 2021 Woodbury County Fair is just around the corner, and here's what you should know about attending one of Siouxland's most fun annual events:. The Woodbury County Fair is usually the first week of August from Wednesday through Sunday, with exhibit check-in for most events happening Monday before the fair. This year's fair will be August 4th through 8th, 2021. Some early events start at 7 or 8am, but most parts of the fair open at 10am, noon, or later. You can check out the full schedule on the Woodbury County Fair website to make sure you don't miss your favorite events and attractions at the Woodbury County Fair!
Animals|Kokomo Perspective
Photo gallery: Moose escorted to the Horan Natural Area
Two moose spotted behind the Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday morning were slowly pushed north along the railroad tracks by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and finally moved into the Horan Natural Area that has been closed until they either leave or settle in. The moose were just...
Paulding County, OH|westbendnews.net
Welcome to the Paulding County Fair!
The Paulding County Fair opened Saturday, June 12 and on Monday, June 14 Ohio leaders met in Paulding County to recognize the reopening, not just Paulding’s Fair, but of all the County Fairs in Ohio. Last year the fairs were closed to the epidemic of COVID19, disappointing all the people who worked hard in getting prepared.
Fort Ashby, WV|Cumberland Times-News
Mineral fair passes available for tab
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Weekly passes are now available for the Mineral County Fair. The fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. Tickets are available until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mineral County Extension Office, Keyser; M&T Bank, Fort Ashby; Grady’s One Stop, Fort Ashby; and the Mineral County Fair Office.
Visual Art|bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk
Ellesmere welcomes a flurry of 'new residents' for art trail
Dozens of people will be making a colourful splash in Ellesmere this weekend as they show off their talents in a community art project featuring a ‘flotilla’ of 'Meremaids and Meremen'. More than 80 brightly-decorated aquatic figures will be put on display in and around the town centre for the...
Keyser, WV|Mineral Daily News-Tribune
TIME TO CELEBRATE: Keyser plans Fourth of July events at Brooks Park
KEYSER - This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Keyser will represent Independence Day in more ways than one. “We’re hoping the activities planned at the pool and Brooks Park will bring the community back together after a year of uncertainty,” Keyser Parks and Recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf said Monday, adding that he feels “We need to celebrate our freedoms now more than ever.”
Frederick County, MD|Posted byThe Frederick News-Post
Dog club wonders what will become of shows after 4-H pulls equipment from Frederick Fairgrounds
The University of Maryland Extension is removing its 4-H equipment from the Frederick Fairgrounds after announcing its split from The Great Frederick Fair for 2021, leaving at least one club wondering what will become of its participation in the fair. The Tailwaggers dog club is comprised of roughly 30 children...