PHOTO GALLERY: Mineral County Fair

The 2021 Woodbury County Fair is just around the corner, and here's what you should know about attending one of Siouxland's most fun annual events:. The Woodbury County Fair is usually the first week of August from Wednesday through Sunday, with exhibit check-in for most events happening Monday before the fair. This year's fair will be August 4th through 8th, 2021. Some early events start at 7 or 8am, but most parts of the fair open at 10am, noon, or later. You can check out the full schedule on the Woodbury County Fair website to make sure you don't miss your favorite events and attractions at the Woodbury County Fair!