Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral County, WV

PHOTO GALLERY: Mineral County Fair

Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 6 days ago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineral County, WV
Government
County
Mineral County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Howard County, MODemocrat-Leader

Howard County Fair Royalty

The return of the Howard County Fair meant the crowning of a new Queen, Teen, and Prince and Princess. The contests took place on the evening of Wednesday, June 23. Crowned the 2021 Howard County …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown County Fair will be back

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Fair will be back in full swing from Wednesday, August 11, through Sunday, August 15. The cancellation of last’s year fair due to the COVID pandemic has created some confusion, but the Brown County Fair Board of Director gave assurances this year’s fair would be like previous fairs with the full list of traditional events and activities.
Orange County, VAcbs19news

Orange County Fair returns

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Fair returned on Wednesday after the pandemic forced it to be canceled last year. The four-day event runs through Saturday. It costs $10 to get in. There is a variety of entertainers on the schedule, with several shows being held each...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Fair is On For 2021

One local county fair will be making its return this summer. The Seneca County Fair will take place at the Swift Street fairgrounds from July 21st through the 24th. Admission is free. The Fair’s website states the Board of Directors voted late last month to resume the fair this summer,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Marion County Fair slated

Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place July 9-11 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. One of Oregon's oldest fairs is scheduled to return this year. Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. The event returns after its 2020 epidemic-related hiatus.
Mineral County, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Mineral County fair showcases local meat industry

FORT ASHBY — Supporting a local, thriving community is the norm for Mineral County and the heart of that message will be on full display at the Mineral County Fair at Fort Ashby beginning Tuesday. Walking around the fair, one might notice an assortment of livestock being traded. Local children...
Politicswsmiradio.com

35th Montgomery County Fair

The 35th Annual Montgomery County Fair will be held Wednesday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 27th at the fairgrounds in Butler. Agricultural events include the sheep show at 9am followed by the goat show at noon on Wednesday. Thursday the beef show is at 9am, and on Friday the swine show starts at 9 am. All Ag events will take place in the 4-H park on the Southwestern part of the fairgrounds. General admission to the fair is $7.00 and includes free parking and carnival rides.
Mineral County, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Jean Bradshaw is Mineral County Belle

RIDGELEY - Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service, MCCEOS, has selected Jean Bradshaw to serve as a County Belle at the West Virginia Folk Festival to be held at Glenville June 18-20 2021. She will take part in a tea and tour at the home of Ike and Sue Morris,...
Harrison County, OHTimes-Leader

Harrison County Fair underway

CADIZ — The 174th Harrison County Fair is underway with food, amusement rides, animal showings, truck pulls, demolition derby and more. Fair Vice President Rich Eberhart said everything has been great so far at the fair which began Monday. He said attendance has been in line with previous years, with...
Kewaunee County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

County fairs fast approaching

After a year away, both the Kewaunee County Fair and the Door County Fair are just weeks away. The Kewaunee County Fairgrounds held their first judged event on Thursday with the 4-H Dog Show. The junior fair judging will take place on July 5th, just a few days before the...
Bullitt County, KYPioneer News

2021 Bullitt County Fair

The Kentucky Frog Jumping Championship was again part of the 2021 Bullitt County Fair. See inside today’s paper for a variety of fair events and contest winners. On Monday, the winners of various events, including the frog jumping title, will be published. Hop to more photos by Stephen Thomas from...
Woodbury County, IAsiouxlandfamilies.com

Woodbury County Fair

The 2021 Woodbury County Fair is just around the corner, and here's what you should know about attending one of Siouxland's most fun annual events:. The Woodbury County Fair is usually the first week of August from Wednesday through Sunday, with exhibit check-in for most events happening Monday before the fair. This year's fair will be August 4th through 8th, 2021. Some early events start at 7 or 8am, but most parts of the fair open at 10am, noon, or later. You can check out the full schedule on the Woodbury County Fair website to make sure you don't miss your favorite events and attractions at the Woodbury County Fair!
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Photo gallery: Moose escorted to the Horan Natural Area

Two moose spotted behind the Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday morning were slowly pushed north along the railroad tracks by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and finally moved into the Horan Natural Area that has been closed until they either leave or settle in. The moose were just...
Paulding County, OHwestbendnews.net

Welcome to the Paulding County Fair!

The Paulding County Fair opened Saturday, June 12 and on Monday, June 14 Ohio leaders met in Paulding County to recognize the reopening, not just Paulding’s Fair, but of all the County Fairs in Ohio. Last year the fairs were closed to the epidemic of COVID19, disappointing all the people who worked hard in getting prepared.
Fort Ashby, WVCumberland Times-News

Mineral fair passes available for tab

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Weekly passes are now available for the Mineral County Fair. The fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. Tickets are available until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mineral County Extension Office, Keyser; M&T Bank, Fort Ashby; Grady’s One Stop, Fort Ashby; and the Mineral County Fair Office.
Visual Artbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Ellesmere welcomes a flurry of 'new residents' for art trail

Dozens of people will be making a colourful splash in Ellesmere this weekend as they show off their talents in a community art project featuring a ‘flotilla’ of 'Meremaids and Meremen'. More than 80 brightly-decorated aquatic figures will be put on display in and around the town centre for the...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Keyser plans Fourth of July events at Brooks Park

KEYSER - This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Keyser will represent Independence Day in more ways than one. “We’re hoping the activities planned at the pool and Brooks Park will bring the community back together after a year of uncertainty,” Keyser Parks and Recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf said Monday, adding that he feels “We need to celebrate our freedoms now more than ever.”