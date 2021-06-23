Cancel
Supporting Super Students: Plan how to use tech this summer

By Bette Mroz For th Sahusrita Sun
sahuaritasun.com
 9 days ago

When children use tech wisely, they can reap huge rewards, but it is up to adults — parents and caregivers — to see that they do. Summer can either increase or addict your children more to screen time and cause them to be harder to handle and more aggressive. This may be due to the lack of sleep and proper nutrition and exercise. Children of all ages need balance in their lives and this includes their use of screen time and technology.

www.sahuaritasun.com
