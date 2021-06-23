Supporting Super Students: Plan how to use tech this summer
When children use tech wisely, they can reap huge rewards, but it is up to adults — parents and caregivers — to see that they do. Summer can either increase or addict your children more to screen time and cause them to be harder to handle and more aggressive. This may be due to the lack of sleep and proper nutrition and exercise. Children of all ages need balance in their lives and this includes their use of screen time and technology.www.sahuaritasun.com