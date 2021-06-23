Hawks: Kevin Huerter is proving that he deserves a new contract in 2022
A lot has been made of John Collins signing a new contract with the Hawks, and for good reason. This offseason, the Hawks will have to contend with John Collins hitting free agency, along with key depth players like Lou Williams and Tony Snell. Kris Dunn holds a player option, and guys like Nathan Knight, Brandon Goodwin, and Skylar Mays are solid enough to bring back as well. This free agency class isn’t super stacked, so I don’t expect any blockbuster signings or trades. 2022 is when Atlanta could run into trouble.www.sportstalkatl.com