Obituaries

Jason Henry Stevens

Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Jason Henry Stevens, M.D., died June 18, 2021, at Hilton Head, S.C.,, after a short illness. He was born on Feb. 3, 1934, the eldest of the two sons of Fred and Helen Stevens and was raised in Painted Post, N.Y. His early accomplishments included rising to the rank of Eagle Scout, competing as a county champion hurdler and winning gold medals in New York State music fairs with his baritone horn skills. Jason’s academic success earned him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where his innate athleticism and musicality were brought together on the stadium field as a proud member of the famous Michigan Marching Band. After graduating with a B.A. in English literature in 1955, Jason headed to Buffalo, N.Y., where over the course of the next four years he earned his M.D. at the University of Buffalo and developed a strong dislike for the term “lake-effect snow.” A lifetime of harsh winters prompted the nascent Dr. Stevens to switch coasts, and so he set out for the sunny climes of Orange County, Calif.

