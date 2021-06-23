Voters must not reward their own suppression

Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. Across the country, and especially in the Deep South, a concerted assault on voting rights is taking place. Since the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – one of the most successful pieces of civil rights legislation designed to increase voter registration, turnout, and fair electoral schemes – we have seen a proliferation of policies that do just the opposite. Georgia and Florida have passed severe voter restrictions following the historic 2020 elections, Alabama has enacted onerous photo ID requirements, counties continue to close polling places at an alarming rate, and state legislators in general are erecting burdensome voter eligibility requirements.