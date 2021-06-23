Voters must not reward their own suppression
The ballot initiative is Idahoans’ voice. It’s the only mechanism for the people to enact laws when legislators won’t listen. This session, ballot initiative rights were put on the chopping block, and GOP politicians swung the axe. Despite overwhelming citizen opposition (out of 5,000 calls and emails from voters, 98% opposed the added restrictions), almost every GOP legislator voted to effectively shut down future citizen-driven ballot initiatives by doubling the difficulty of signature collection.www.mtexpress.com