Who gets this pension after a divorced person dies?

Getting married is one of the happiest days of our lives. However, marriage is a legal union as much as it is a romantic one. Therefore, it is important to consider financial and legal implications before tying the knot. Giving consideration to these issues before marriage, makes things easier down the road should things go awry and divorce is imminent; after all,40-50% of marriages end in divorce. While that number has gone down compared to a decade ago, it’s still a possibility, so it’s important to be prepared. Additionally, there are many responsibilities to consider as a married couple so it’s wise to plan ahead. Consulting a lawyer is always a good idea to make sure all your bases are covered, and you can go into the marriage confident and assured.