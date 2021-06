All coffee beans are green before they are roasted to be brewed into that perfect cup of coffee. Bloomberg/Getty Images. As a coffee enthusiast, you probably have your preferred bean and roast of choice. But what if you wanted to roast your own coffee at home? You'll need to start with green coffee beans. The fruit of the coffee plant has a very hard seed inside — the coffee bean as we know it is typically one half of that seed. The seed must be extracted from the cherry and then stored in burlap bags, as green coffee beans are highly sensitive to moisture and require storage that allows for air circulation.