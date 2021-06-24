Lightning’s Brayden Point extends playoff goal-scoring streak to 9 games

After the Canadiens’ morning skate Monday in Las Vegas, Dominique Ducharme was asked what rookie Cole Caufield had to do to get his first NHL playoff goal. “Keep doing the same thing,” the head coach said. “He’s getting some good chances, some good looks. At times goal-scorers like this they put one in and they can go on a roll for five, six, seven games. We can see it with Tyler (Toffoli). He didn’t score early in the playoff round against Toronto and then once he got going he’s been on a hot streak. So I think it can be happening the same things with Cole.”