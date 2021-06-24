Cancel
NHL

Lightning's Brayden Point extends playoff goal-scoring streak to 9 games

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead over the Islanders in Game 6 Wednesday night thanks to Brayden Point and his 14th goal of the playoffs. Point has now scored in nine consecutive playoff games, putting him one away from tying Reggie Leach for the NHL record. He's also one of three centers to score 12-plus goals in two straight postseasons, joining some guys named Gretzky and Lemieux. During the 2020 playoffs, the Lightning forward tallied 14 goals during their Stanley Cup run.

