MGM’s Orion Television has acquired the rights to the Max Barry novel “The 22 Murders of Madison May” for development, Variety has learned exclusively. Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin will adapt the book for the screen in addition to serving as executive producers and showrunners. The story follows a woman traveling across different realities determined to stop a serial killer who is murdering the same victim over and over again, even if it upends her own reality.