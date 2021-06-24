Cancel
Software

John McAfee on Android security in 2015: Google must 'go home and fix it'

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee was reportedly found dead while being held in a Spanish prison cell. The software entrepreneur was being held on tax evasion and faced up to 30 years in prison. Despite his troubles, McAfee had far-seeing insights on the state of security as it relates to Android. In 2015,...

www.androidcentral.com
John Mcafee
#Android App#Mobile#Spanish#Android Central#Mcafee Antivirus#The Play Store
Country
Spain
Technology
Computers
Google
Software
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
SpainPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Final Hours of John McAfee

BARCELONA—John McAfee, whose unusual life ranged from brilliant tech engineer to extravagant global fugitive to eccentric jailbird, was strangely reclusive before prison officials in Spain found him dead around 6 p.m. local time—hanging by the neck in his cell in an apparent suicide. After the 75-year-old received official word at...
Public Safetydecrypt.co

John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Anti-virus software mogul John McAfee was arrested in Spain last year on tax evasion charges. The Spanish High Court has now authorized his extradition to the U.S. McAfee has always denied the accusations. Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google’s Own Android App—With 5 Billion Installs—Was Vulnerable To A Privacy Destroying Hack | #android | #security

Google’s Android app, with more than 5 billion downloads, has been patched after a researcher found it was vulnerable to an attack that could have allowed hackers to obtain sensitive data from users’ phones, from Gmail messages to search history. Users should ensure they’re running the latest version of the app to avoid being hit by any real-world attack, the researcher said.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Google's Widespread Android App Was A Security Risk… Until Recently

According to a new report by Oversecured’s Sergey Toshin, Google’s popular Android app was a security risk, until recently. This app has over 5 billion downloads, and it has been patched following the researcher’s report. Google’s well-known Android was was a serious security risk, but it’s patched up now The app in question is called [...]
LawInsurance Journal

Court Says Google Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Hiding Security Risks

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit in which shareholders of Google parent Alphabet Inc. accused the company of fraudulently concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the lawsuit raised a “strong inference” that Alphabet’s...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung will fix Android Auto issues on its phones with July 2021 security update

Android Auto-related issues keep cropping up every now and then, and some Samsung Galaxy smartphone users have been facing an issue where Android Auto crashes. The problem could either be due to the Android Auto app itself or a particular smartphone and its firmware. However, Google and Samsung seem to be aware of the problem, and they have been working to fix it.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Are Android phones secure? | KnowTechie | #android | #security

Ever since modern smartphone operating systems were created, we’ve heard conflicting stories over just how secure they are. It seems that in one moment we hear that iOS is more secure than Android, only to follow that up with stories that say Android is more secure. That makes it hard...
Cell Phonesandroidpure.com

How to fix the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone

So, you may have gotten the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone’s homescreen. There is no reason to worry, because you are not alone. It appears that several users around the world are affected by this issue. In fact, one of my phones had the problem too. Guess who turned out to be the culprit? It was none other than the Google app.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Messages end-to-end encryption is rolling out to all Android users | #android | #security

Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption in Messages for all Android users after months of testing. It’s limited to one-on-one chats between Messages users. Starring isn’t the only big Messages update reaching Android users. 9to5Google reports that Google has begun rolling out end-to-end encrypted chats for all Messages users on Android after a months-long beta test.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google drops 3 new Android features | #android | #security

Google might be the creator of the Android operating system, but it also makes its own mobile phones. Google Pixel was first released in 2013 and has since spawned five different versions. While the models have had varying degrees of success, speculation points toward the Pixel 6 Pro coming soon....
Cell PhonesWired

Security News This Week: A Bug in the Android Google App Put Privacy at Risk

You hopefully already know that you should use a privacy browser. But privacy search engines have become increasingly viable as well for anyone looking to escape Google's clutches. Leading that charge is DuckDuckGo, which this week introduced new tools that will stop help prevent tracking in both emails and other apps on Android phones.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

DroidKit Is Your Go-To Solution For Fixing Tons Of Android Issues

As an Android user you may eventually run into issues with your device that you may think are unsolvable, but on the contrary, iMobie’s DroidKit tool can help. Maybe you don’t think the problems are unsolvable but you do think that you’ll have to use several different tools to fix the issues you have.