Cass County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Potential Tonight through this Weekend A prolonged periods of showers and thunderstorms tonight through this weekend will likely bring widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible along and north of I-72. Heaviest rainfall rates from thunderstorms could exceed 2 inches per hour. This amount of rainfall could lead to flooding in streams and urban areas as well as in low lying areas prone to flooding. CONFIDENCE STATEMENT: Confidence is medium to high on the storm system impacting the region. Confidence on the exact locations of heaviest rainfall and impacts of flooding across central Illinois remains low at this time. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: If you reside in a flood prone location you should monitor forecasts through this weekend on this developing hazardous weather situation. Now is the time to think about preparedness and plan for impacts in the event the heavy rainfall and flooding materialize.

alerts.weather.gov
