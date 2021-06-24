Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Pinellas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PINELLAS COUNTY At 932 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Gandy, or 7 miles northeast of Downtown Saint Petersburg. The storm is nearly stationary. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, South Highpoint, Macdill Air Force Base, Gandy, Feather Sound, West And East Lealman, Ridgecrest, Bay Pines, Tierra Verde, Gulfport, Treasure Island and Kenneth City. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov