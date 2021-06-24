ASRock's new Mini PC: flagship Ryzen 9 5950X + discrete GPU in tiny PC
ASRock has just teased its new 10 liters concept PC, which sees the company attempting to redefine the high-performance Mini PC... check it out:. The new ASRock DeskMini Max supports AMD's very latest Ryzen CPUs and APUs all the way through to the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, which offers 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power -- all in a tiny PC. You can't just offer a flagship 16C/32T processor without copious amounts of RAM and GPU horsepower, right?www.tweaktown.com