Ron Colone: Surfing the headlines, pondering the Universe

Before- On the morrow he will leave me, as my hopes have flown before.”. Then the bird said, “Nevermore.” E.A. Poe the raven. I first discovered the love of literature at a very young age. One day when I was a teenager I was shopping around an old book store called Moody’s books. And I found an 1890’s book of poems by Mr. Poe so I bought it for 3.00 dollars and read it cover to cover many times over, and of course, over time we tend to lose the things we most cherish and it was lost. However now I have the complete works it’s not from the 1800’s but it has all the poems and writings of Poe’s contained therein, and it is covered with a beautifully designed book jacket with the raven on the front cover, his most famous work of course. I have always related to Poe more than any other author. His life growing up was full of adversity, He was orphaned then taken in by wealthy relatives, sent to a prestigious school where he was left to fend for himself with no financial support. He struggled to the point of smashing furniture to use as firewood. Near starvation, he began to gamble to try and make a few extra dollars but it only served to throw him deeper into debt and despair are. However, he did out of the defeats of life begin to write and he scraped enough together to publish his first work and of course all of us know the rest of the story. However, Poe never achieved his acclaim while alive it was long after he was dead that he received the notoriety that was due him.