(The Center Square) – Lincoln, Neb., scored well in a new study by WalletHub that ranks the best and worst run cities in the country. The state capital and home to the University of Nebraska came in at No. 6. Two cities in Idaho, Nampa and Boise, took the first and second spots, respectively, while the rest of the top five are Fort Wayne, Ind., Nashua, N.H., and Lexington, Ky.