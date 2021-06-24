Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Microdosing LSD modulates the perception of time independently of other consciousness-altering effects

By Christian Rigg
PsyPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a drug which produces a variety of cognitive, perceptual and behavioral changes in users. One of these is distortions in interval timing: one’s perception of (relatively) short intervals and, specifically, the ability to reliably reproduce these intervals (by, for example, switching on a light, pausing, and switching it back off).

www.psypost.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Drugs#Animals#Placebo Controlled Study#Microdosing Lsd#Oxford#Psychopharmacology#Neiloufar Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Build a Consciousness Detector

EEG complexity relates to a person's level of consciousness in many other contexts, including sleep, anesthesia, and psychedelics. EEG complexity may soon be used as part of a "consciousness detector" to infer whether a person is conscious yet unresponsive. Delta waves normally suggest a person is unconscious. However, awake children...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Scientists show how LSD blows open the doors of perception

In 1957, when the British psychiatrist Humprhey Osmond was looking to coin a word for the mind-bending effects of LSD, he wrote a letter to his friend Aldous Huxley. The "Brave New World" author — who had also written a book called "The Doors of Perception" detailing his experiences with the hallucinogenic drug mescaline — suggested to Osmond the word "phanerothyme" — taken from the Greek for "to show" and "spirit." Osmond didn’t think this was at all pleasant-sounding, so he made a counter proposal, built from the Greek words for "soul" and "manifest" — psychedelic.
Sciencegoldenageofgaia.com

Kryon ~ Coherence of Consciousness

I am giving you a truism that consciousness is energy and, therefore, energy can be studied and measured. In this energy, there will be those who realize, through quantum studies of multidimensional things, just how consciousness can come together in ways that it had not before. They will study how...
ScienceAPS physics

Effect of gender, self-efficacy, and interest on perception of the learning environment and outcomes in calculus-based introductory physics courses

Students’ motivational beliefs about physics can influence their learning outcomes as well as retention in their majors and career choices. Moreover, due to societal stereotypes and biases about who belongs in physics and can succeed in physics, women often have lower motivational beliefs about physics than men. The expectancy-value theory emphasizes the importance of self-efficacy and value in predicting students’ short- and long-term academic and professional outcomes, but there are few studies focusing on how the learning environment shapes these motivational beliefs of women and men. Investigating how the perception of learning environment in introductory physics courses for the engineering, physical science, and mathematics majors in their first year of college predicts the motivational beliefs of women and men can be useful in making the learning environments equitable and inclusive so that the underrepresented students, e.g., women, are not disadvantaged. In this study, we adapt prior identity framework to investigate how the learning environment (including sense of belonging, perceived peer interaction, and perceived recognition) predicts students’ physics self-efficacy, interest, and identity by controlling for their self-efficacy and interest at the beginning of a calculus-based introductory physics course. We surveyed 1203 students, 35% of whom identified as women. We found signatures of inequitable and noninclusive learning environment in that not only were female students’ physics self-efficacy and interest lower than male students’ at the beginning of the course, but the gender gaps in these motivational constructs became even larger by the end of the course. Analysis revealed that the decrease in students’ physics self-efficacy and interest were mediated by the learning environment and predicted students’ physics identity. We find that the perceived recognition played a major role in predicting students’ physics identity, and students’ sense of belonging in physics played an important role in explaining the change in students’ physics self-efficacy.
Healthspring.org.uk

Chameleon Effect: Why People Mimic Each Other

The chameleon effect is when people mimic or match each other’s facial expressions, mannerisms and gestures to increase attractiveness. The chameleon effect — named after the reptile famous for changing its appearance to blend in — is something most people do automatically. Indeed, self-help books, persuasion manuals and glossy magazine...
Mental Healthgoldenageofgaia.com

Up-Leveling Consciousness

When I try to get my head around the scope and scale of the operation underway to end the cabal’s rule on this planet, my head swims. There’s never been anything like it. It’s taking place on, above, and below the Earth. It’s involving most of the nations of the world. It’s been meticulously planned and coordinated. And all of it or a great deal of it foretold by Q.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Sunflower Seed Peptide Could Treat Pain and Inflammation

Summary: Synthetically optimizing a peptide commonly found in sunflower seeds could help provide relief for gastrointestinal pain and inflammation, a new study reports. A naturally occurring peptide in sunflower seeds was synthetically optimised and has now been identified as a potential drug for treating abdominal pain or inflammation (in the gastrointestinal tract, abdominal area and/or internal organs).
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Defying Body Clock Associated with Depression, Lower Well-Being: Study

With depression cases on the rise, researchers are focusing on a possible link with circadian rhythm. Researchers believe that people whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing. A new study published in Molecular Psychiatry has found that...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Effect of neurogenic acupoint cupping on high sensitive C-reactive protein and pain perception in female chronic pelvic pain.

Effect of neurogenic acupoint cupping on high sensitive C-reactive protein and pain perception in female chronic pelvic pain: A randomized controlled trial. Khadiga S Abdulaziz, Rehab Tareq Mohamad, Lama Saad El-Din Mahmoud, Tarek Abdel Azim Ramzy, Doaa A Osman. Article Affiliation:. Khadiga S Abdulaziz. Abstract:. OBJECTIVES: To determine the effect...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Halo Effect: Definition And How It Affects Our Perception

The halo effect is the idea that one trait about a person is used to make an overall judgment about them, e.g. what is beautiful is good. The ‘halo effect’ is a classic finding in social psychology. It is the idea that global evaluations about a person (e.g. she is...
GoogleNature.com

Long-term effect of task-oriented functional electrical stimulation in chronic Guillain Barré syndrome–a single-subject study

Functional electrical stimulation (FES) can enhance motor learning of hand fine motor skills in neurological diseases with upper motoneuron lesions. Nevertheless, FES is rarely applied in patients with chronic Guillan-Barré syndrome (GBS) with preserved deep tendon reflexes allowing for stimulation via nerve. This single case report documents the results of an FES-supported, task-oriented grasp training to regain hand closure and pinch grip.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study explores how the perception of internal bodily signals influences the concept of self

In contrast with other animal species on Earth, over the course of their life, humans can develop a fairly clear idea of who they are as individuals and what sets them apart from others. This abstract concept of self is known to be fragmented and fuzzy in individuals with certain psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and dissociative identity disorder.
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Novel Drug Reduces Anxiety-Like Behavior in Mice

Summary: KNT-127 reduced anxiety-like behaviors in mice, researchers report. Anxiety, commonly termed as a feeling of fear, dread, and restlessness, is a perfectly normal reaction to stressful situations. However, a state of heightened anxiety, which is the reality for thousands of people who struggle to cope with these feelings, is called anxiety disorder.
WildlifeNeuroscience News

Marmoset Study Identifies Brain Region Linking Actions to Their Outcomes

Summary: Switching off activity in the anterior cingulate cortex prevented marmoset monkeys from making an association between behavior and a particular outcome. Researchers have discovered a specific brain region underlying ‘goal-directed behaviour’ – that is, when we consciously do something with a particular goal in mind, for example going to the shops to buy food.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Differences in Mouse, Human Astrocytes May Impact Research

Brain cells called astrocytes behave differently under stressful conditions in humans as compared with mice, new research suggests. Because mice are a commonly used model for research in Parkinson’s disease, these “species-specific differences” could have important implications for how such research is done, according to a team of scientists from UCLA, who led the study.
Cancernewslanes.com

Cancer symptoms: Seven warning signs in your poo that indicate cancer

Cancer is a serious condition whereby cells in a specific part of the body grow and reproduce uncontrollably. The cancerous cells can invade and destroy surrounding healthy tissue, including organs. When this destructive process takes place in the top part of your tummy, it is known as pancreatic cancer. Like...