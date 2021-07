The US stock indices increased at the end of Tuesday. The CB consumer confidence index jumped to its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, which had a positive effect on stock indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq renewed their all-time highs. But all investors’ attention is now focused on Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. An optimistic labor market data may lead to the revision of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Therefore, it is possible that the labor market data will be positive but the indices will fall as the Central Bank may raise the issue of cutting the QE stimulus.