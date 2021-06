Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I remember when my older sister got a Keurig coffee maker for Christmas back in 2012. She squealed with glee, was beyond excited, and honestly, I had no idea why. At that time, I had only ever had Keurig coffee from a doctor’s office waiting room. It was weak, lukewarm and ended up in the trash quickly. She, however, thought it was the best thing ever. Maybe I was missing something.