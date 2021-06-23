Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls: Top 12 point guards and scouting reports in 2021 draft

By Aaron Peterson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe point guard position is arguably the most important in basketball, as point guards often times carry the burden of creating for their teammates. As the Chicago Bulls were firsthand witnesses to this season, playmaking is absolutely essential for success in the NBA. Whether the Bulls choose to address their point guard problems in the 2021 NBA Draft, free agency, or both, Arturas Karnisovas is surely doing his research on all fronts.

pippenainteasy.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
293K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Point Guard#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Among Betting Favorites to Land Mavericks' Star

With the Chicago Bulls watching the postseason play out from home once again, there’s an increased pressure for the team to make big moves this offseason. They did so at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. With both he and Zach LaVine in...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to get a first round draft pick

Eric Gordon, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into the night of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery were that this team could get back into the top four to get their first-round pick back. In the trade deadline day deal that got the Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, the front office had to ship off two first-round draft picks.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Bulls Need Luck At 2021 NBA Draft Lottery To Keep Pick

The Chicago Bulls took an aggressive gamble by trading for Nikola Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline, but they made sure to cover themselves in case of disaster by adding protections to the pair of first-round picks (2021, 2023) they dealt to the Orlando Magic along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Could lottery snub mean a trade ahead of draft night?

The results that the Chicago Bulls were looking for were not delivered on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. What was a promising, and fortunate, night for the Bulls’ new front office regime last offseason did not get delivered this time around. The Bulls wound up giving up their first-round draft pick to the Orlando Magic since they didn’t land in the top four of the draft lottery.
NBABleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Chicago Before 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Chicago Bulls fans might be able to take some solace in the 2021 NBA playoffs. That sentence probably sounds weird without added context. Some Bulls supporters likely feel the 2020-21 team underwhelmed and proved to be a disappointment given Chicago failed to reach the play-in tournament even after acquiring Nikola Vucevic. However, the Atlanta Hawks are proof that drastic year-over-year turnarounds are possible.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Front office key after Draft Lottery letdown

There were long odds, but the Chicago Bulls were hoping to jump into the top four picks in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. This would’ve allowed them to keep the pick they traded this season, but it wasn’t in the cards. Now there’s a lot of work to do this offseason to improve the roster.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBABlog a Bull

Bulls Summer Plans: Get a Point Guard

There’s a common thread that connects most of the great teams in the NBA right now. The Atlanta Hawks have Trae Young, the Brooklyn Nets have Kyrie Irving, the Philadelphia 76ers have Ben Simmons (for now), the Phoenix Suns have Chris Paul (and Cameron Payne lol)), and the list goes on.
NBAPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Does a Ben Simmons trade make sense? What about Spencer Dinwiddie? Exploring 2 options for the Chicago Bulls in their search for a point guard.

The NBA’s offseason landscape is starting to take shape — and there’s good news for the Chicago Bulls and their possible point guard options. Two intriguing potential targets emerged last weekend that the Bulls could explore to help fill their need. First, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie declined his $12.3 million player option for next season and will be an unrestricted free agent this ...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Top 3 players ever taken with the 38th pick in NBA Draft

Chandler Parsons, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Hearts were broken all across Illinois Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls‘ pick landed eighth in the 2021 Draft Lottery. Because it fell outside the top four, the pick has been sent to the Orlando Magic as part of March’s trade for Nikola Vucevic.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Re-grading last offseason’s roster additions

Since the Chicago Bulls underwent a near-complete change organizationally last offseason, significant roster changes were expected out of the gates. But that’s not what happened last fall as the Bulls looked to fit the mold of the new front office and first-year head coach Billy Donovan. The change that everyone was really waiting for took effect at the trade deadline back on March 25.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Predicting Zach LaVine’s role on Team USA

Chicago Bulls all-star guard Zach LaVine will be one of the 12 players representing Team USA Basketball at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He joins a star-studded group led by future Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich. It’s an exciting moment for a number of players on the team as...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine paying it forward in the offseason

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine might be busy training with Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he’s also showing some love for the younger generation. On a recent trip to California, LaVine ran into four kids who instantly recognized him and asked for an autograph. What the Bulls guard did next was truly awesome.
NBAPosted by
CNN

1 Offseason Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

With all but three NBA teams officially in offseason mode, now feels like a good time to put back on our general manager hats and cobble together some hypothetical trades. For. Every. Single. Squad. Each deal is being proposed from that specific team's perspective. That doesn't mean they're one-sided; it...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

A 2021 offseason preview for the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls overhauled both their front office and their coaching staff in 2020, replacing longtime basketball operations executives John Paxson and Gar Forman with Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, who in turn replaced head coach Jim Boylen with Billy Donovan. Despite the leadership changes, the Bulls didn’t turn over many...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls tied to top-tier talent in rumors once again

The Chicago Bulls didn’t make the playoffs, won’t get to keep their first-round pick since they didn’t move up in the NBA Lottery, and have still managed to have a better start to their summer than in recent years. That’s because, though they are just rumors, the Bulls are once again being attached to top-tier talent when NBA circles begin whispering about potential trades.
NBAchatsports.com

Offseason moves for the Chicago Bulls: Contract decisions on Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls learned the hard way that winning the trade deadline on paper or in the media does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs, or even the play-in tournament. At the time of the blockbuster trade that landed All-Star Nikola Vucevic, Chicago was 19-24 and in contention for a playoff spot. Then the Bulls lost Zach LaVine because of the league's health and safety protocols, saw their defense rank 29th over the final two months and finished the season on a 12-17 skid to miss the play-in. Then they watched helplessly as they failed to move up in the lottery, guaranteeing they'd send this year's No.