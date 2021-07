AURORA — Rachel Sanford knew when she took over Evergreen’s girls lacrosse program three years ago the Cougars could win a state championship. “It’s crazy,” Evergreen senior Margo Miller said. “Rachel (Sanford) when she first came to our school she looked at the (trophy) wall and said one day you are going to be state champs. I was a sophomore then and we all kind of laughed, but today is that day.”