Snag a sweet supermoon treat at Krispy Kreme on Thursday

By STEFANI DIAS sdias@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the final supermoon of the year with a sweet treat from Krispy Kreme on Thursday. No stranger to supporting a theme for a fun doughnut, the chain is offering a strawberry supermoon doughnut, made to look like its own "supermoon," while supplies last. It is filled with strawberry Kreme, dipped in strawberries and Kreme icing and topped with graham cracker "moon dust."

